Cleveland and Los Angeles set for out-of-conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (16-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Cleveland for a non-conference matchup.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-4 in home games. Cleveland is the Eastern Conference leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 4.4.

The Clippers have gone 8-4 away from home. Los Angeles averages 43.4 rebounds per game and is 10-2 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton is averaging 18.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Serge Ibaka leads the Clippers with 6.9 rebounds and averages 12.2 points. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23 assists, eight steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.5% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: day to day (back), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee).