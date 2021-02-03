Nashville visits Florida, looks to break road losing streak

Nashville Predators (4-5-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (5-0-1, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Florida looking to end its four-game road skid.

Florida went 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Panthers scored 3.3 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.2 last season.

Nashville went 12-7-1 in division action and 18-12-4 on the road a season ago. The Predators scored 39 power play goals with a 17.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Predators: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).