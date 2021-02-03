Podcast: The ‘Why Brady’s Continued Success Should Influence Dolphins’ Plan’ Edition

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, appearing on FS1, said something quite astute about his former team this week — and his words should give pause to not just the Patriots, but also the Dolphins.

“When you see the ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s got Tom Brady’s picture next to it,” Amendola said. “None of those coaches caught any passes. … Tom Brady is the ‘Patriot Way.’ That’s why he’s in the Super Bowl and the Patriots aren’t.”

Translation: The players make the system, not the other way around.

And he’s right. The best quarterback of this century (and maybe the last) is matched up with the best quarterback of this decade in Super Bowl 55.

The Dolphins have neither. And until they do, their hard-nose approach will only get them so far.

