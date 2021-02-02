Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

It was one of the toughest decisions of his career.

In the end, he chose winning over production.

Bell ultimately signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the eventual AFC champion Chiefs, of which he earned a little over $700,000.

He joined a championship team with a deep backfield, and as a result he started just two games and rushed for just 254 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries.

On Tuesday, ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the ex-Steelers and Jets back explained why he said no to Miami and yes to Kansas City:

“That night was kind of little hectic,” Bell said. “The Dolphins were definitely in the mix, I was so torn between how much of a workload did I actually want vs. winning? At that time, [after my time] with the Jets, I was so focused on winning, I didn’t really care about how my production would look. It got so frustrating losing.

“I had already missed three games earlier in the season,” he added. “I [was] going to miss half the games this year. I want to go somewhere where I can still have my body and still help the team win. That’s what separated the Dolphins and the Chiefs. I felt like if I went to the Dolphins, I would have done a little more. It’s hard even trying to explain it. But it was real close between the Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs.”

Since signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with New York prior to the 2019 season, Bell has totaled a little over 1,100 yards after averaging over 1,000 per season in his first years — all spent with the Steelers. He sat out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute.

But he believes all of those choices have set him up to play for years to come.

Bell, asked his thoughts about the Dolphins organization, said this:

“I think they’ve got some good young players, a great head coach. ... Great defense. We played them and their defense is really solid. They’re building some good things over there.

“We’ll see what happens.”