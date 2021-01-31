Harris’ 3 sends NC A&T past FAMU in 67-65 comeback rally

Blake Harris scored 10 points and his 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left capped a North Carolina A&T rally in a 67-65 win over Florida A&M on Sunday.

Kamron Reaves missed a 3-pointer as time expired for the Rattlers which once held a 24-point lead in the first half and led 42-23 at the break.

The Aggies (8-9, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) maintained their 27-game home winning streak over conference opponents. Their last loss to a MEAC opponent at home was against Bethune-Cookman on Feb. 27, 2017; a 73-70 defeat.

Kameron Langley added 13 points and 10 assists and Webster Filmore and Tyler Maye each scored 10 points for the Aggies.

MJ Randolph had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rattlers (2-8, 1-2).

