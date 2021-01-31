Big 2nd half fuels CCSU over St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77

Myles Baker tied his career high with a season-high 24 points as Central Connecticut defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77 on Sunday.

Tre Mitchell scored 16 of his 19 points, also matching a career high, in the second half when Central Connecticut (4-10, 4-7 Northeast Conference) scored 51 to break open a one-point game. Baker and Mitchell each made four 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils snapped their five-game road losing streak. Stephane Ayangma added eight points and seven rebounds. Jamir Reed had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Maxwell Land had 16 points for the Red Flash (5-10, 4-7). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points. Bryce Laskey had 13 points, Marlon Hargis 12 and Myles Thompson 11.

St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday.

