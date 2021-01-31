Neymar goals not enough as PSG slumps to shock 3-2 loss

Lorient's players celebrate their side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent) AP

Neymar's two penalties were not enough as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at struggling Lorient, opening the door for Lille to move three points clear at the top of the French league if it wins later Sunday.

After pulling a silly face to celebrate his second penalty, Neymar cut a different figure at the final whistle, throwing his arms up in exasperation as he looked at the defense. An equally frustrated Kylian Mbappe did the same.

Defending champion PSG has lost five league games already this season, and this was coach Mauricio Pochettino's first defeat since replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was fired in December.

But the manner of this loss, with two goals conceded late, will raise concerns with PSG facing Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League on Feb. 16.

Lorient is languishing in 18th place but took the lead in the 35th minute through captain Laurent Abergel after PSG's Danilo Pereira was closed down on the edge of the penalty area.

Neymar's first penalty came on the stroke of halftime when Houboulang Mendes fouled him and the Brazil star sent goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer the wrong way.

PSG appealed for another penalty in the 55th for a handball by Mendes, but the referee ruled it out after a video review. Moments later, he awarded one when Mendes fouled striker Mauro Icardi. Neymar again wrong-footed Dreyer from the spot.

But PSG's complacency cost it again as substitute forward Yoane Wissa equalized with 10 minutes left, firing home after playing a near one-two with Terem Moffi.

Moffi then hit the winner in the first minute of injury time after Abergel picked him out on a swift counterattack, and he held off defender Presnel Kimpembe before shooting past goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Lille was hosting 19th-place Dijon later Sunday.

A victory would push it two points ahead of Lyon and drop PSG down to third place.

OTHER MATCHES

The day after 250 fans of struggling Saint-Etienne interrupted the club's training session, the players responded to their demands with a 1-0 win at Nice.

Striker Charles Abi got the winner with just three minutes left as coach Claude Puel secured a much-needed victory against his former side.

“This success is for everyone at the club and for our supporters,” Puel said. “They were constructive yesterday (Saturday) in their discussions. The players listened to them.”

Saint-Etienne is in 16th place.

Elsewhere, Angers beat Nimes 3-1, Metz topped Brest 4-2, and Reims beat Strasbourg 1-0.

Fourth-place Monaco was at Nantes in the late game.