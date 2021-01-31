Sports

Mitchell lifts San Diego St. over Wyoming 98-71

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Matt Mitchell had 26 points as San Diego State easily defeated Wyoming 98-71 on Saturday night.

Keshad Johnson had 15 points for San Diego State (13-4, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Jordan Schakel had 10 points.

Marcus Williams had 18 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-7, 4-6). Jeremiah Oden added 11 points. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. San Diego State defeated Wyoming 87-57 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Men's Basketball

Purdue keeps the road rough for Minnesota

Sports

Sandage carries W. Illinois past North Dakota 99-87

January 31, 2021 12:20 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service