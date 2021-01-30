Sports

Flames hand Canadiens first regulation loss of season, 2-0

The Associated Press

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates with teammate Matthew Tkachuk (19) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL

Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored, and the Calgary Flames handed the Montreal Canadiens their first regulation loss of the season, 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Flames improved to 3-3-1, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday night. Montreal dropped to 5-1-2.

Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Canadiens.

Gaudreau opened the scoring on a power play at 3:34 of first period with his fifth of the season.

Backlund scored into an empty net with 34 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Winnipeg on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday nights.

