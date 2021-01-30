Stampley scores 19 to lead Troy over Appalachian St. 65-59

Nick Stampley had 19 points and seven rebounds as Troy beat Appalachian State 65-59 on Saturday.

Kam Woods had 12 points and six assists for Troy (8-9, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Zay Williams added 11 points. Duke Miles had eight rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 15 points for the Mountaineers (12-7, 6-4). James Lewis Jr. added 13 points. Michael Almonacy had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Troy has won three of four games against Appalachian State this season. The Trojans beat the Mountaineers 71-62 on Friday.

