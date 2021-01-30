Sports
Harrison carries Presbyterian past Longwood 66-54
Rayshon Harrison tied his season high with 20 points as Presbyterian topped Longwood 66-54 on Saturday.
Brandon Younger had 14 points for Presbyterian (5-9, 3-7 Big South Conference).
Longwood totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Juan Munoz had 11 points for the Lancers (6-14, 5-9). Christian Wilson and Zac Watson had seven rebounds.
Longwood defeated Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday.
