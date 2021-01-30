Loyola looks for home win vs Navy

Navy (11-2, 8-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (0-5, 0-5)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks for its fourth straight win over Navy at Reitz Arena. The last victory for the Midshipmen at Loyola (Md.) was a 75-62 win on Jan. 11, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola (Md.)'s Santi Aldama, Brandon Bradsher and Luke Johnson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Greyhounds scoring this season.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Greyhounds have scored 69.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DAVIS: Cam Davis has connected on 38 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Navy is a perfect 9-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Midshipmen are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK STATS: Navy has won its last three road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 64 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Greyhounds have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25