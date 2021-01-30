Memphis faces San Antonio on 5-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-8, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 2-3 against the rest of their division. San Antonio scores 111.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 1-0 against opponents under .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 131-119 on Dec. 23. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points to help lead San Antonio to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 20.7 points per game, and is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Keldon Johnson is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 15 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Ja Morant has shot 53.2% and is averaging 22.6 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 103.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Derrick White: out (toe).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (health protocols).