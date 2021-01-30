Raptors take on the Magic on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (8-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup against Orlando as losers of three in a row.

The Raptors are 5-5 in conference games. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.8% from downtown, led by Chris Boucher shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.

The Magic are 6-7 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 2-7 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 46.8 rebounds per game.

The Raptors and Magic square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 7.9 rebounds and averages 18.9 points. Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 23 points and is adding 10.7 rebounds. Aaron Gordon is averaging 5.7 assists and 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 45.7% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Norman Powell: out (quad), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (calf).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).