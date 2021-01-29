Kings hold off Raptors 126-124 for third straight win

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives into Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De'Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 126-124 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Buddy Hield had 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (8-10) in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury. Sacramento shot 55% overall to offset nine fourth-quarter turnovers.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for the Raptors (7-12). Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists.

Barnes scored 13 points in the first quarter, nine during a 17-2 run that carried into the second quarter and left Sacramento with a 17-point lead.

The Kings led 68-58 after a first half in which they shot 54.8%. Sacramento led by 18 at one point and by double digits throughout the second half until Yuta Watanabe's 3-pointer brought the Raptors within seven with 6:02 remaining.

A layup by Watanabe got the Raptors within one with 1:08 left, but Tyrese Haliburton answered with a 3-pointer for Sacramento, putting Toronto into a fouling mode in the final 44 seconds.

The Raptors had set a franchise scoring record in a 144-123 win at Sacramento on Jan. 8.

TIP-INS

Kings: Broke a seven-game losing streak against Toronto. ... C Richaun Holmes brought a league-leading .681 field goal percentage into the game. He shot 1 for 4 before fouling out with 2:04 left.

Raptors: G Norman Powell, who had averaged 23.3 points in the preceding four games, missed his first game with a right quad contusion. ... F OG Anunoby (left calf strain) missed his second game with a left calf strain.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play at Miami on Saturday night before concluding their road trip at New Orleans on Monday.

Raptors: Play Sunday night against Orlando before leaving Tampa for two weeks while the Super Bowl comes to town.