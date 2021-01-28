Sports

Worster’s near triple-double helps Utah St. beat UNLV 83-74

The Associated Press

UNLV's Moses Wood (1) grabs a rebound over Utah State's Justin Bean during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS

Rollie Worster had 19 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead all five Utah State starters scoring in double figures and the Aggies beat UNLV 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Neemias Queta, Justin Bean and Brock Miller added 13 points apiece and Marco Anthony scored 12 for Utah State (13-5, 10-2 Mountain West). Bean had nine rebounds and two steals and Queta grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

David Jenkins Jr. led UNLV (6-7, 3-3) with 29 points and Moses Wood scored 11.

UNLV beat the Aggies 59-56 on Monday.

