Sears scores 21 to lead Ohio past Western Michigan 81-58

Mark Sears had a season-high 21 points as Ohio romped past Western Michigan 81-58 on Tuesday night.

Dwight Wilson III had 19 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (9-6, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). Lunden McDay and Ben Vander Plas added 11 points apiece. Jason Preston had six points and 10 rebounds.

Greg Lee had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (2-10, 1-6), who have now lost six consecutive games.

B. Artis White, the Broncos’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent (1 of 5).

