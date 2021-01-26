Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles after James’ 46-point showing

Los Angeles Lakers (14-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Philadelphia 76ers after LeBron James scored 46 points in the Lakers' 115-108 victory against the Cavaliers.

The 76ers are 9-1 in home games. Philadelphia is ninth in the NBA averaging 113.7 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Lakers are 10-0 in road games. Los Angeles has a 9-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers and Lakers meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Danny Green is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

James leads the Lakers averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.2 points per game and shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 45.8% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Joel Embiid: out (back), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).