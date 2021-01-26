Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-12, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.4 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 6-4 against Western Conference teams. Golden State allows 114.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-8 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 45.8% and averaging 28.4 points. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Malik Beasley ranks third on the Timberwolves averaging 19.6 points and grabbing 4.9 rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt is shooting 66.9% and averaging 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 44.4% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 107.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (quad).