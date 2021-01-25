Sports
Here’s a look at players from around Florida playing on Super Bowl teams’ 55-men rosters
Beyond the talk surrounding the Tampa Bay Bucs getting to play the Super Bowl at home or Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, Florida will be in the spotlight for the Big Game through the players that either are South Florida natives or played college football at a state school.
Here’s a look at both the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Bucs’ rosters for Super Bowl 55, starting with South Florida natives:
South Florida
Rashad Fenton, cornerback, Miami, Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Lammons, defensive back, Lauderhill, Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive end, Deerfield Beach (USF), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lavonte David, linebacker, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carlton Davis, cornerback, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
State schools
Derrick Nnadi, defensive tackle, Florida State, Kansas City Chiefs
Austin Reiter, center, Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton, USF, Kansas City Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson, wide receiver, Florida, Kansas City Chiefs
Tommy Townsend, punter, Florida, Kansas City Chiefs
Comments