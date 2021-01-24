Grady scores 22 to carry Davidson past UMass 69-60

Kellan Grady scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Davidson topped UMass in a 69-60 come-from-behind win on Sunday.

Sam Mennenga added 11 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (10-5, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win and is unbeaten on the road. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom added eight points with three blocks.

Trailing 32-27 at the break, the Wildcats shot 61% in the second half, launching a 15-6 run to take their first lead, 46-44, which they never surrendered. Davidson outscored UMass 42-28 in the second half, making 17 of 28 from the floor.

Tre Mitchell had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Minutemen (5-4, 4-2). T.J. Weeks Jr. also scored 16 points and Noah Fernandes 15.

Carl Pierre, the Minutemen's second-leading scorer (14 ppg) had five in 1-for-7 shooting, 1 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

