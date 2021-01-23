Cleveland St. looks for home win vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (5-5, 4-4) vs. Cleveland State (10-4, 10-1)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its fourth straight win over Milwaukee at Wolstein Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Cleveland State was a 67-63 win on Jan. 6, 2018.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, DeAndre Gholston and Josh Thomas have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 68.6 points per game and allowed 64.7 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 73 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference foes.LOVE FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 21.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 77 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 62.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has 31 assists on 65 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Milwaukee has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 67.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have allowed a mere 64.7 points per game against conference opponents.

