Nwandu scores 18 to carry Niagara over Quinnipiac 59-56

Kobi Nwandu had 18 points as Niagara narrowly beat Quinnipiac 59-56 on Friday.

Marcus Hammond had 12 points and nine rebounds for Niagara (6-7, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Greg Kuakumensah added nine rebounds and three blocks, and Nicholas Kratholm had 13 rebounds.

Kratholm made 1 of 2 free throws with eight seconds left for a three-point lead and Tyrese Williams missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (3-6, 1-4), who have now lost four straight. Jacob Rigoni added 12 points and Tymu Chenery had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25