Here’s how Donovan Mitchell responded to Shaq’s critique after 36-point game

Shaquille O’Neal arrives at the Grand Opening of Shaquille’s at LA Live on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Invision/AP

After the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday for their seventh win in a row, Donovan Mitchell spoke to the NBA on TNT hosts about his scorching performance.

Mitchell scored a game-high 36 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who won NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, had this to say:

“I said tonight that you are one of my favorite players, but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level. I said it on purpose because I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?”

Mitchell responded with an emphatic, “All right. That’s it.”

He continued by saying “I’ve been hearing that since my rookie year.”