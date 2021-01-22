No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs Pacific

Pacific (5-2, 2-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (14-0, 5-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its 10th straight conference win against Pacific. Gonzaga's last WCC loss came against the Brigham Young Cougars 91-78 on Feb. 22, 2020. Pacific fell short in an 85-68 game at Pepperdine on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have given up just 69.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 73.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Bailey has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 93.7 points while giving up 65.9.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Gonzaga has an assist on 53 of 106 field goals (50 percent) across its past three contests while Pacific has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first in Division I with an average of 94.4 points per game.

