St. Francis looks to sweep Sacred Heart

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-7, 2-4) vs. Sacred Heart (4-5, 4-4)

William Pitt Center - West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart seeks revenge on St. Francis (Pa.) after dropping the first matchup in Fairfield. The teams last played on Jan. 21, when the Red Flash outshot Sacred Heart from the field 50.9 percent to 34.4 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 18-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Tyler Thomas, Cantavio Dutreil, Bryce Johnson and Mike Sixsmith have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Sacred Heart's scoring this season. For St. Francis (Pa.), Ramiir Dixon-Conover, Maxwell Land and Ronell Giles Jr. have collectively scored 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 54 percent of all Red Flash points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Pioneers have scored 69.4 points per game and allowed 73.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 64.5 points scored and 86 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Thomas has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 43 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pioneers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Red Flash. Sacred Heart has an assist on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three games while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 41 of 84 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25