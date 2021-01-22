Canadiens beat Canucks 7-3, add to season-opening road run

Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) fails to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Tyler Toffoli had two more goals and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens became the first NHL team in 46 years to open a season with at least a point in five straight road games, beating the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 on Thursday night.

A night after scoring a hat trick in a shootout loss to the Canucks, Toffoli helped the Canadiens improve to 3-0-2. The Los Angeles Kings also accomplished the five-game road feat to start the 1974-75 season.

The Canadiens and Canucks will complete the three-game series Saturday, ending Montreal's season-opening trip.

Joel Armia had two goals and two assists, and Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 14 saves for his 150th NHL victory.

Bo Horvat scored twice for Vancouver, Brandon Sutter had a goal, and Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.

Tyler Myers had two assists for the Canucks, but also took a major penalty for a checking to the head on Armia late in the third period to go along with three minors.