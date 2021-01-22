Sports

Cool scores 17 to lead Idaho St. past Portland St. 64-57

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Tarik Cool registered 17 points as Idaho State beat Portland State 64-57 on Thursday night.

Austin Smellie had 13 points and six rebounds for Idaho State (8-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Emmit Taylor III added 12 points. Robert Ford III had eight rebounds.

Amari McCray had 14 points for the Vikings (2-8, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Khalid Thomas added 11 points.

