Sports

Trimble Jr. leads Akron over Cent. Michigan 81-67

The Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio

Bryan Trimble Jr. had seven 3-pointers and 25 points, both career bests, and Akron beat Central Michigan 81-67 on Thursday night.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 13 points and 10 assists for Akron (7-3, 5-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory and third in six days. Maishe Dailey added 11 points. Enrique Freeman had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Central Michigan scored 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 23 points for the Chippewas (6-9, 2-6). Travon Broadway Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Jones, Brockington help Penn St. to 1st Big Ten win, 75-67

January 21, 2021 9:47 PM

Sports

No. 21 Northwestern women beat Illinois 73-54

January 21, 2021 9:43 PM

Sports

Cisse leads Memphis over Wichita State 72-52

January 21, 2021 9:32 PM

Football

John Niyo: Dan Campbell cranks up the volume on Lions’ rebuild

Football

Why Rob Gronkowski wants to remain with the Bucs

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service