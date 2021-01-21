Boston’s triple-double leads No. 4 Gamecocks over Georgia

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston attempts a shot against Georgia guard Que Morrison (23) and Jenna Staiti (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

Aliyah Boston had her second career triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 4 South Carolina to its 25th straight win over Southeastern Conference competition with a 62-50 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

Zia Cooke, South Carolina's leading scorer, broke out of a scoring slump with 16 points as the Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0 SEC) won their 13th straight over the Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 4-2)

The 6-foot-5 Boston has been on stellar as of late, averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks the past six games after a slow start to the season. She had 26 points, 16 boards and six blocks this past Monday night as South Carolina rolled over No. 15 Arkansas 104-82.

Boston debuted last season with a triple double and collected her second one with a block of Mikayla Coombs with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

For Cooke, the team's leading scorer, it was a welcome performance after shooting just 7 of 26 with a combined 25 points the past three games.

South Carolina came in playing well, hanging more than 100 points on its last two opponents in Vanderbilt (which has since opted out of the season) and the ranked Razorbacks. But Georgia, who leads the SEC in fewest points allowed, kept the Gamecocks off track early on.

South Carolina missed five of its first six shots and struggled to find open looks early on. Then Cooke made three straight shots and Boston had four consecutive points for a 22-10 lead.

Boston and Cooke, part of South Carolina's No. 1 recruiting class two years ago, were at it again right before the half. Boston hit the game's first 3-pointer and Cooke beat the buzzer on a short runner that sent the Gamecocks into the locker room up 30-18.

The 30 points were the fewest in a first half for the Gamecocks since they trailed No. 2 North Carolina State 21-20 on Dec. 3. They'd eventually lose 54-46, their only loss of the past two seasons.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 15 points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs first trip to the Top 25 in two seasons is likely to be a short stay. Georgia was turnover prone with a season-high 23 and shot just 31 percent (19 of 62) against the defensive-minded Gamecocks. Georgia had its lowest scoring total this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have trampled the SEC the past two seasons and, with Boston performing at an SEC Player of the Year caliber, could continue its dominance over the league.

UP NEXT

Georgia plays No. 15 Arkansas at home Monday night.

South Carolina faces LSU on Sunday.