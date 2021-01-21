Doncic, Dallas set for matchup with San Antonio

Dallas Mavericks (7-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with San Antonio. He's 10th in the league scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Spurs are 2-2 in division games. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 44.9 points per game in the paint led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 9.1.

The Mavericks are 1-0 against the rest of their division. Dallas ranks sixth in the NBA allowing only 107.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 15.1 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Doncic is averaging 26.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 47.0% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Samanic: out (illness), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols).