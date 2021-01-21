Toronto faces division rival Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0, sixth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Edmonton in a matchup of North Division teams.

Toronto went 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs scored 45 power play goals on 195 power play opportunities last season.

Edmonton finished 11-9-4 in division action and 20-14-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Oilers scored 223 total goals last season, 59 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.