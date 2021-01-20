Ursin has 20 points, No. 9 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 77-58

Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack (4) knocks the ball away from Baylor center Queen Egbo (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Moon Ursin scored 20 points and No. 9 Baylor bounced back from a rare loss to beat Oklahoma State 77-58 on Wednesday night.

Ursin, a senior guard who entered the game averaging 9.4 points, made 7 of 14 shots and had eight rebounds.

Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Didi Richards added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Baylor (9-2, 4-1 Big 12). The Lady Bears avoided their first back-to-back losses since the 2014-15 season.

Baylor had won 61 straight at home before falling to Iowa State on Saturday. That was Baylor’s first game in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lady Bears got it back together against Oklahoma State, holding the Cowgirls to 33% shooting and a season-low point total.

Natasha Mack scored 21 points, and Ja'Mee Asberry added 17 for Oklahoma State (9-5, 5-3). It lost its third straight after a 5-0 conference start.

Baylor held Oklahoma State to 30% shooting in the first half to take a 37-23 lead. Ursin scored 16 points in the half on 5-for-8 shooting, and made all five of her free throws.

Baylor remained in control throughout the second half, extending its lead to 24 points several times.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears were only playing their third game of the new year. The offense was a bit off early, but Baylor shot 58% in the second half.

Oklahoma State: It was a missed opportunity for the Cowgirls, who entered the night just a half game behind Iowa State in the conference standings.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Kansas State on Monday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.