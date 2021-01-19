Sports

Munoz scores 21 to lift Longwood past High Point 75-54

The Associated Press

FARMVILLE, Va.

Juan Munoz had 21 points as Longwood routed High Point 75-54 on Tuesday night.

Justin Hill had 15 points for Longwood (4-13, 3-8 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade added 12 points and Heru Bligen had 11. Munoz made 6 for 8 3-pointers.

Longwood dominated the first half, leading 44-21 at halftime. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Lancers’ 44 first-half points marked a season best, while the 21 first-half points for the Panthers were their lowest of the season.

John-Michael Wright had 27 points for the Panthers (3-7, 1-4).

