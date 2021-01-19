Sabres visit the Flyers after Lazar’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (1-2-0, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-0, second in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Buffalo after Curtis Lazar scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-1 victory against the Flyers.

Philadelphia went 16-4-4 in division action and 25-6-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Flyers recorded 382 assists on 227 total goals last season.

Buffalo went 10-12-2 in division action and 10-20-4 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 2.9 goals on 30.9 shots per game last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: out (health protocols), Sean Couturier: out (chest).

Sabres: None listed.