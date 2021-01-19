Canucks take on the Canadiens on 3-game losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (2-0-1, second in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-3-0, seventh in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver enters the matchup against Montreal after losing three straight games.

Vancouver finished 11-8-1 in division play and 22-9-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Canucks scored 57 power play goals on 236 power play opportunities last season.

Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division action and 17-14-3 on the road a season ago. The Canadiens scored 33 power play goals with a 17.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.