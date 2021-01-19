Gaudreau has goal, assist as Flames beat Canucks 5-2

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, top right, checks Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, as Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, leading the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves to beat his former team for the second straight time.

Jake Virtanen and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks, who played their fourth road game in six days. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots.

Markstrom, who spent seven seasons with Vancouver before signing with Calgary in October, had a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Giordano teed up a blast from the top of the face-off circle that Demko couldn’t get his glove on for a power-play goal at 6:40 of the third period to put the Flames up 4-1.

Myers scored short-handed at 13:15 o pull the Canucks within two.

Demko was pulled for an extra attacker with four minutes to play, and Vancouver went to work on a two-man advantage when Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane took a tripping penalty at 16:56.

Andersson scored into an empty net with 55 seconds remaining in regulation.

Outplayed in the first period, Calgary’s 20-3 margin in shots in the second was bolstered by four power-play chances and winning more draws in the face-off circle.

Gaudreau pulled the Flames even 1-1 at 12:05 of the middle period on a give-and-go with Sean Monahan and Dominik Simon providing a screen.

Calgary took a 2-1 lead at 13:30 when Backlund scored his first goal of the season, lifting a rebound over Demko.

Lindholm one-timed Gaudreau’s cross-ice feed by Demko with just 2 seconds remaining in the period during Calgary’s two-man advantage to make it 3-1.

Canucks defenceman Myers had joined Elias Pettersson in the penalty box after punching Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk in the face.

Vancouver outshot Calgary 16-4 and dominated the face-off circle in the first period, but led just 1-0 due to Markstrom’s work.

The Flames' goalie turned away five shots on a Vancouver power play starting 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Virtanen’s long shot from the high boards deflected off Flames defenseman Juuso Valimaki and by Markstrom’s shoulder at 10:17.

STATUS

Canucks forward J.T. Miller returned from COVID-19 protocol that kept him out of Vancouver’s lineup the first three games of the regular season. Defenseman Jordie Benn has yet to play.

SIGNED

The Flames signed 30-year-old defenseman Mike Stone to a one-year, two-way contract Monday.

MILESTONE

Canucks defenseman Nate Schmidt played his 400th career NHL game Monday.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Montreal on Wednesday night to open a six-game homestand with three games in four nights against the Canadiens.

Flames: Host Toronto on Sunday.