Towson looks to sweep UNCW

UNC Wilmington (6-4, 0-1) vs. Towson (2-5, 1-1)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington seeks revenge on Towson after dropping the first matchup in Towson. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Tigers shot 47.4 percent from the field while holding UNC Wilmington to just 35.1 percent on their way to a three-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Towson's Nicolas Timberlake has averaged 12 points while Charles Thompson has put up 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while Joe Pridgen has put up 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 42.2 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC Wilmington is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Seahawks are 1-4 when opponents score more than 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Towson has 34 assists on 86 field goals (39.5 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Seahawks have averaged 25.2 free throws per game and 27.7 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25