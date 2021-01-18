Missouri St. looks to extend streak vs Loyola-Chicago

Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) vs. Loyola of Chicago (10-3, 5-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Loyola of Chicago. Missouri State's last MVC loss came against the Northern Iowa Panthers 85-75 on Dec. 28, 2020. Loyola of Chicago is coming off an 88-46 win over Northern Iowa in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Krutwig, Tate Hall, Lucas Williamson, Braden Norris and Aher Uguak have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.

MVC IMPROVEMENT: The Ramblers have scored 77.5 points per game and allowed 57 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 89.5 points scored and 63.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isiaih Mosley has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Ramblers are 3-3 when they record more than 12 turnovers. Missouri State's created 10.7 turnovers per game in MVC play and 11.8 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.1 points while giving up 52.6.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola of Chicago has held opposing teams to 58.7 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

