Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Winthrop (13-0, 10-0) vs. Presbyterian (3-5, 1-3)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its 16th straight conference win against Presbyterian. Winthrop's last Big South loss came against the Hampton Pirates 87-81 on Feb. 22, 2020. Presbyterian lost 73-51 on the road to Campbell in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Eagles points over the team's last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Blue Hose have allowed only 63.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 76 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Winthrop's Falden has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 24 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last four road games, scoring 91.3 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 84.1 points per game, the 14th-highest figure in Division I. Presbyterian has only averaged 65.1 points per game, which ranks 252nd nationally.

