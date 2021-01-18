Jackson, Akron visit BG

Akron (5-3, 3-2) vs. Bowling Green (10-3, 6-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron will face Justin Turner and Bowling Green. Jackson has scored 28 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Turner is averaging 20.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bowling Green's Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Falcons have allowed only 69.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Turner has had his hand in 53 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-3 when fewer than four Falcons players score in double-figures.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Zips have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Akron defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25