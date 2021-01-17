Sports

Southern looks for home win vs MVSU

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Mississippi Valley State (0-11, 0-3) vs. Southern (2-4, 2-0)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its ninth straight win over Mississippi Valley State at F.G. Clark Center. The last victory for the Delta Devils at Southern was a 54-48 win on Feb. 15, 2010.

SENIOR SCORING: Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Harrison Henderson, Lamarcus Lee, Brendon Brooks, Terrell Williams Jr. and Samkelo Cele have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this year and 49 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Hunter has connected on 26.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 96.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaguars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Delta Devils. Southern has an assist on 48 of 69 field goals (69.6 percent) across its previous three games while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 31 of 53 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is rated second in the SWAC with an average of 73.3 possessions per game.

