Philadelphia visits Oklahoma City, aims to end road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the 76ers face Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 23-14 at home. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game last season, 45.7 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Philadelphia finished 28-18 in Eastern Conference action and 12-26 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Thunder: Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

76ers: Vincent Poirier: day to day (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Seth Curry: out (covid), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).