Sports

Winnipeg visits Toronto after Laine’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Winnipeg after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Jets' 4-3 overtime victory against the Flames.

Toronto went 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 32.9 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.4 goals per game.

Winnipeg finished 11-6-4 in division play and 17-14-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Jets averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.0 goals per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Philadelphia hosts Buffalo after Konecny’s 3-goal game

January 17, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Vegas hosts Arizona following overtime win

January 17, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Nashville takes on division rival Carolina

January 17, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

St. Louis hosts San Jose in division battle

January 17, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Montreal visits Edmonton after Tatar’s 2-goal game

January 17, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Flames host the Canucks after shutout victory

January 17, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service