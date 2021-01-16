Christon leads Grambling St. over Texas Southern 78-72

Cameron Christon had 18 points and six rebounds as Grambling State got past Texas Southern 78-72 on Saturday night.

Sarion McGee had 16 points for Grambling State (5-6, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Peyton Taylor added 11 points. Kelton Edwards had 10 points.

Galen Alexander had 17 points for Texas Southern (2-7, 0-2), which has now lost four consecutive games. John Walker III added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Justin Hopkins had 11 points.

