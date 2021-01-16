Davis scores 30 to carry Detroit past Green Bay 68-65

Read Next

Taking 35 dozen shrimp offshore for a four-hour trip might seem a bit excessive, but for Captain Brian Lambert that was the right amount this past Monday.

“We left the dock at noon with 35 dozen and came back just after 5 p.m. with only two dozen left,” Lambert said. “It was rougher than it was supposed to be, so we stayed in the 19-21 mile area and the fishing was hot.”