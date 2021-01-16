Sports

Johnson leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 74-72

The Associated Press

CONWAY, Ark.

Kevin Johnson had 17 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat Central Arkansas 74-72 on Saturday.

Najee Garvin had 16 points for Nicholls State (6-5, 4-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Andre Jones added 12 points. Ty Gordon had 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 24 points for the Bears (3-10, 2-3). Jared Chatham added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Khaleem Bennett had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

