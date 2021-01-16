Sports

Broadway Jr. leads Cent. Michigan past E. Michigan 75-64

The Associated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich

Travon Broadway Jr. had a career-high 25 points with five steals as Central Michigan topped Eastern Michigan 75-64 on Saturday.

Meikkel Murray had 17 points and six rebounds for Central Michigan (6-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Ralph Bissainthe added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Yeikson Montero had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (4-5, 1-4). Miles Gibson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Morgan and Ty Grace scored 10 points each.

Bryce McBride, the Eagles leading scorer at 14 points per game, scored 5 on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Chippewas scored 27 points off 19 Eastern Michigan turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Blackmon carries North Alabama past Kennesaw State 66-64

January 16, 2021 7:32 PM

Football

John Romano: Forget Brady. Forget Gronk. Bucs need the kids to step up on Sunday.

Sports

Southern Mississippi beats Middle Tennessee 64-59

January 16, 2021 7:29 PM

Sports

Nebraska ends Ohio State’s seven-game winning streak

January 16, 2021 7:29 PM

Sports

Cain, Huskers hand No. 15 Ohio State women 1st loss 63-55

January 16, 2021 7:25 PM

Sports

Hicks scores 13 to lift Alabama A&M over Alabama St. 70-63

January 16, 2021 7:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service