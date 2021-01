The Dolphins can’t win the Super Bowl, but these players from South Florida can

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for 21 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 24-21. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS) TNS

While the NFL Playoffs didn’t happen for the Miami Dolphins, South Florida football fans still have something to cheer about this weekend.

With four teams in each conference remaining, here’s a list of players from the area still competing on teams vying to win Super Bowl 55:

Buffalo Bills

Zack Moss, running back, Hialeah Gardens

Devin Singletary, running back, Fort Lauderdale and Florida Atlantic

John Brown, wide receiver, Homestead

Jon Feliciano, right guard, Davie and University of Miami

Jaquan Johnson, safety, Miami and University of Miami

Isaiah McKenzie, wide receiver, Miami

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Boynton Beach

Marquise Brown, wide receiver, Hollywood

Calais Campbell, defensive tackle, University of Miami

Gus Edwards, running back, University of Miami

Cleveland Browns

Olivier Vernon, defensive end, Miami and University of Miami

Harrison Bryant, tight end, Florida Atlantic

David Njoku, tight end, University of Miami

Joe Jackson, defensive end, Florida City and University of Miami (not active vs. Steelers)

Sheldrick Redwine, free safety, Miami and University of Miami

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashad Fenton, cornerback, Miami

Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Garvin, linebacker, Lake Worth and University of Miami

Randy Ramsey, linebacker, Fort Lauderdale

New Orleans Saints

Tre’Quan Smith, wide receiver, Delray Beach

Trey Hendrickson, defensive end, Florida Atlantic

Patrick Robertson, defensive back, Miami

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive end, Deerfield Beach

Lavonte David, linebacker, Miami

Carlton Davis, cornerback, Miami

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Miami