Detroit visits Miami on 4-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Pistons face Miami.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and went 29-7 at home a season ago. The Heat shot 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall and 12-31 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from deep.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (health and safety protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols), Maurice Harkless: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).